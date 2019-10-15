Headed to the Warriors’ match-up against Air Force? Here’s what you need to know

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Headed to the UH vs. Air Force football game this weekend at Aloha Stadium? Officials are expecting parking ― and security ― to be tight.
Kickoff on Saturday will be at 5 p.m. and there will be no usual swap meet for the day.
The Rainbow Warriors will be headed into the home game coming off a loss against Boise State last weekend. UH is 4-2 so far this season.
If you’re going to the game, stadium officials say you should arrive early.
Parking at the stadium costs $8, and is first come, first served. Alternate parking sites are available at Leeward Community College, Radford High School and Stadium Marketplace.
Those headed to the game are also urged to prepare for security checks. Attendees are allowed a single small bag.
For the latest traffic updates and lot closures, follow @AlohaStadiumHawaii on Facebook or @AlohaStadiumHI on Twitter.
For more information, call the stadium at 483-2500 or click here.
