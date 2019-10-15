First the vows, then some musubi? Newlyweds make pit-stop at Pearl City 7-Eleven

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A bride and groom walked down the aisle — and into a 7-Eleven. No, that’s not the punchline of a joke; it’s what Christyen and Jessica Flores did right after their wedding on Sept. 29.
After exchanging their vows, the couple left their ceremony in Pacific Palisades. They were on their way to their reception when they asked their driver to pull over.
“Christyen asked the limo driver if we could stop at 7-Eleven to grab musubi and drinks. So, he did,” Flores laughed.
The driver decided to stop at the Kuala Street location and the couple went inside to grab their snacks. Their photographer followed them to the store and starting snapping some photos.
“I never thought I would end up at a 7-Eleven, especially taking pictures of a bride and groom right after they got married,” photographer Lindsay Amaral said.
The newlyweds said they got a lot of stares from other people in the store, but one person did congratulate them.
“The timing was just perfect and it was just the funniest most coolest thing, I think, of the day," Amaral said.
The couple just received their photos and decided to share them online with family and friends.
Their unique wedding experience even captured the attention of 7-Eleven Hawaii. The company reposted Flores’ photos saying, “Honored that you made us part of your special day.”
