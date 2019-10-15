Check your pantries: Hawaii brand issues voluntary recall of its furikake popcorn

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii-based company has issued a voluntary recall for nearly 17,000 bags of furikake popcorn because it may contain fish that’s not listed on the label.
Samurai, Inc. announced the recall Monday.
It said the popcorn could pose a danger to those allergic to fish. Those who purchased the popcorn can return it to where they bought it from for a full refund.
The product was distributed at retail chains in Hawaii and comes in a 5-ounce package.
It’s marked with a best by date of between Oct. 30 and Dec. 15.
No illnesses from the popcorn have been reported to date.
Samurai, Inc. said it recently discovered that a product containing fish was included in the popcorn, which is not labeled as having the potential allergen.
“Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a breakdown in the company’s food safety allergen control program,” the company said, in a news release.
Consumers with questions can contact the company at 833-4779.
