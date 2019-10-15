Authorities look for community work furlough inmate who failed to return

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Authorities are searching for 59-year-old Rosa Demile.
The extended furlough inmate from the Women’s Community Correctional Center failed to return to the YWCA Fernhurst furlough home in Makiki Monday morning.
Demile was serving time for multiple charges including identity theft and forgery, and now faces an escape charge.
She’s described as standing 5′ 2″ tall and weighs 135 lbs. She has long brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call police or Sheriff Dispatch at 586-1352.
