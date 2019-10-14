Mariota benched in 16-0 loss against Broncos

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sunday, the Tennessee Titans made the decision to bench former St. Louis Crusader and Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota late in the third quarter during the Titans’ game against the Denver Broncos.
After throwing his second interception of the day, the Titans backup quarterback Ryan Tannehill was called upon to take over.
With Mariota at the helm the Titans recorded 92 yards of total offense and completed 7 of 18 passing attempts for 63 yards along with the two turnovers, as the Titans lost 16-0.
Mariota addressed the media following the game.
"I didn't give our guys a chance to make plays," Mariota said. "I've got to play better, I've got to give our guys opportunities to make plays."
Mariota, was still optimistic as to what the coaching staff will decide moving forward.
“Things happen for a reason,” Mariota said. “I truly believe that. I can learn from this and grow from this and become a better player. If they call my number I’m gonna be ready to go.”
