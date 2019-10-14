Man killed in early morning shooting at Kalihi Valley Housing complex

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department opened a murder investigation following an early morning shooting at the Kalihi Valley Housing complex.
Police responded at around 1:10 a.m., to the scene on Kalaunu Street.
One adult male was transported to Queens Medical Center with a critical gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police officials.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services did not know the victim’s exact age, but said he was in his 20s.
A second victim suffered what was described by police as a “superficial” gunshot wound.
That victim initially refused EMS treatment - but later requested an ambulance to return.
No suspect has been identified.
