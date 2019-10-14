Lavatory issue forces Hawaiian Airlines flight to return to South Korea

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaiian Airlines flight in route to Honolulu was forced to return to South Korea Monday morning.
Flight HA460 turned around after reporting issues with lavatory and galley sinks, according to airline officials.
The plane landed without incident at Incheon International Airport.
Passengers on board report that the two back lavatories of the aircraft were closed during the flight.
Crew and guests have been transported to hotels, and a new departure time will be determined once the issue is resolved, according to Hawaiian Airlines.
