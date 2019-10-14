Forecast: Great outdoor weather for Discoverer’s Day holiday, more showers mid-week

At the beach, a small westerly swell from former Typhoon Hagibis may bring a gradual rise to west shore surf Monday into Tuesday before tapering off Wednesday. North shores may also see surf trending up for the second half of the week as Hagibis’ circulation curves northward. South shores will see only small pulses for most of the week, while east shores will remain choppy with the stronger trades. A small craft advisory also remains posted for the usual windier waters of Maui County and the Big Island through Monday afternoon.