’Best of Saks’ fashion show benefits Hawaii non-profits

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The Best of Saks fashion show took place Saturday night at the Ritz-Carlton Kapalua on Maui.
“Oh my gosh! It was an amazing event, we raised lots of money for great non-profits,” said Shelley Cramer, vice president and general manager of Saks Fifth Avenue in Waikiki’s International Market Place.
Proceeds from the event benefit Hawaii Agriculture and Culinary Alliance, National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii, and the Hawaiian Humane Society.
The runway featured local designer Manaola along with some of the retailer’s top labels such as Fendi, Issey Miyake, Balmain, and Zang Toi.
Toi’s spring collection shown at the event was fresh off the New York runway.
“They are all my babies,” Toi said when discussing his favorite pieces, “If I really had to pick one, I’d pick the last gown, the pink gown. It’s just fun, very princess fairy tale.”
Toi is celebrating 30 years in the fashion business.
His spring collection has been well received and is being described as a greatest hits album.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.