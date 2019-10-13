Typhoon fallout: airline service to Japan resumes, some flights canceled

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis, the major airlines resumed service between Hawaii and Tokyo, although some carriers were forced to cancel a few flights.
Hawaiian Airlines said all of its flights to Japan resumed today while Japan Airlines also restarted its service but canceled a few flights.
Takuya and Shiho Endo of Kanagawa Prefecture were among those forced to stay an extra day here. They were on their honeymoon here and were supposed to fly out Friday when the storm hit.
“It’s been tough ... We were supposed to leave yesterday but now we’re leaving today,” said Takuya Endo.
Meanwhile, Hawaii residents who are now in Japan said the storm has had little impact on their travel plans.
“We experienced heavy rain. There were some thunderstorms when they were actually glancing past Tokyo. There’s not too much damage where we are at," said Ken Ikeda of Panda Travel, whose company is hosting four tours totalling 123 people.
According to Ikeda, “there was a run on food” and many of the shelves at grocery stores and convenience markets were bare.
“So last night we housed them in-house here. We had a big buffet dinner so everybody didn’t have to to scrounge away for food because the shelves were empty," he said.
Ikeda said his tour group is scheduled to return on Monday.
“So hopefully the airlines will resume their schedule ... and we are coming home as scheduled,” he said.
