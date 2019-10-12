Trade winds breeze back in with drier, more stable conditions

A drier and more stable airmass is settling in over the islands along with locally breezy trade winds. Showers should be minimal with just the usual light showers for windward and mauka areas, mainly during the nighttime and morning hours, through Tuesday. A weak front could bring an increased chance of showers around the middle of the week, followed by a wet trade wind pattern through the end of the week.
Surf will be small for north shores through Tuesday, when a small long-period west-northwest swell from Typhoon Hagibis is expected to arrive. Rough and choppy surf is expected for east shores from the increased trade winds. South shores will be getting a bit of a bump Sunday, with another slight increase late Tuesday into Wednesday. A small craft advisory is also posted for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island through 6 p.m. Sunday.
