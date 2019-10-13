Forecast: Drier, more stable trade wind weather settling in

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A drier and more stable airmass is settling in over the islands along with locally breezy trade winds. Showers should be minimal with just the usual light showers for windward and mauka areas, mainly during the nighttime and morning hours, through Tuesday. A weak front could bring an increased chance of showers around the middle of the week, followed by a wet trade wind pattern through the end of the week.