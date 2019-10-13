Activists allowed to continue sit-in 24/7 inside Bachman Hall on UH campus

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There was some brief tension at a sit-in on the University of Hawaii Manoa campus this weekend.
A group of Thirty Meter Telescope opponents have been staging the sit-in at Bachman Hall since August 26.
They had agreed to vacate the building on weekends, but that changed on Friday.
“Friday evening, we made the decision to stay inside over the weekend,” said activist Kameleopuuwai Donaldson.
“Previous weekends, we had chosen to stay outside and because of safety reasons, we took a unanimous vote and decided to stay inside.”
University officials had initially said on Saturday that anyone who left the building would not be allowed back in until Monday.
Despite that threat, there appeared to be an agreement worked out early Sunday morning to have the doors remain open.
The group made the announcement of a new arrangement on Facebook.
“We’ve been allowed to have the doors open tonight to get supplies, fresh air, and be reunited with our friends and ohana on the outside.” the post stated.
University officials confirmed that in addition to keeping the doors open, campus security will have an around-the-clock presence.
