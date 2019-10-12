Wetter pattern on the way after pleasant trade winds

The weather has been fairly mellow after we saw our share of deep tropical moisture last week. Breezy trade winds have taken over bringing a few light windward and mauka showers. Overall, nothing significant. We are tracking a change in our weather pattern by Tuesday night into Wednesday as a weak front coupled with an upper level disturbance sweeps over this state. This will set up shop for a wetter pattern.
This approaching front, combined with that upper-level disturbance will support increasing rainfall chances by Wednesday, which could linger into Thursday.
Then the trade winds make a comeback as we head into the weekend. That will mean, more stable conditions for us plus drier trade wind weather resuming Friday into Saturday.
Let's talk surf, the NWS currently has a small craft advisory up for the far eastern end of the state. Expect moderate to locally breezy trades to continue tonight with a ridge north of the state. Winds are expected to remain above Small Craft Advisory (SCA) levels for the typical windier waters near Maui County and the Big Island through tonight. A front north of the ridge is expected to push south, stalling north of the waters by midweek. The trades are expected to begin to weaken tomorrow, and last through Thursday. Still expecting winds to drop below SCA levels by tomorrow, so the SCA currently expires at 6am Tuesday morning.
An upper level low forming to the northeast of the islands Tuesday is forecast to move to the southwest, and by Thursday be southwest of the islands. This upper level feature will help to enhance shower activity, and could provide enough instability for some thunderstorms.
