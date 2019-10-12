Wetter pattern on the way after pleasant trade winds

Let's talk surf, the NWS currently has a small craft advisory up for the far eastern end of the state. Expect moderate to locally breezy trades to continue tonight with a ridge north of the state. Winds are expected to remain above Small Craft Advisory (SCA) levels for the typical windier waters near Maui County and the Big Island through tonight. A front north of the ridge is expected to push south, stalling north of the waters by midweek. The trades are expected to begin to weaken tomorrow, and last through Thursday. Still expecting winds to drop below SCA levels by tomorrow, so the SCA currently expires at 6am Tuesday morning.