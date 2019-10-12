19 Wahine swept on the road at Cal Poly 3-0

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The No. 19 University of Hawai'i women's volleyball team (13-3, 3-2 Big West) fell on the road to Cal Poly in three sets, 25-22, 26-24, 25-15 on Friday night at the Mott Athletics Center in San Luis Obispo, Calif.
Cal Poly extended their active home win streak to 28-matches, the longest active winning streak in the nation.
Senior setter/outside hitter Norene Iosia recorded her ninth double-double of the season with a team-high of 18 assists and 12 digs, and became just the 15th Rainbow Wahine to record 1,000 digs in her career.
Freshman middle blocker Amber Igiede led the way for Hawai’i, hammering down eight kills to go along with two blocks.
The last time Hawai’i was swept in a conference match was last year against UC Santa Barbara, 28-26, 25-22, 25-21 on Oct. 27, 2018.
Tonight’s match also marked the first time UH did not have a player in double-figures in kills since last year’s loss to UC Santa Barbara.
For the third time in the last six matches, UH recorded a below .200 hitting percentage with a season low, .154.
UH was also out blocked for the fourth time in the last three matches, and their five blocks was a season low for the Wahine.
The ’Bows will next head down the central coast of California to take on UC Santa Barbara on Saturday in the Thunderdome at 4:00 p.m. HT.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.