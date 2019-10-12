Tropical Storm Ema forms far southwest of Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new tropical storm with a Hawaiian name has formed far to the southwest of Hawaii, but should pose no threat to land.
The Central Pacific Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Ema was centered about 300 miles west-southwest of Lihue and was moving to the northwest at 12 miles per hour.
Ema had maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour with higher gusts.
Forecasters expect the tropical storm to continue tracking northwest with little change in intensity. It is not forecast to last very long and could be a post-tropical remnant as soon as Sunday.
While it will not pose a threat to the main Hawaiian islands, Ema could bring heavy rain and higher surf in the Panahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument from French Frigate Shoals to Maro Reef through Sunday night.
