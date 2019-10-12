Brothers who made IRONMAN history are now helping others break barriers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Brothers Kyle and Brent Pease became the first push-assisted team to ever cross the finish line when they conquered last year’s 140-mile IRONMAN World Championship, endurance racing’s toughest test.
“What I like to tell people is I had a front row seat to one of the greatest athletic achievements I’ve ever witnessed,” Brent Pease said.
The brothers are back in Kona this year as race ambassadors. They’ve crossed many finish lines, completing about 80 endurance races since their first in 2011.
“I’m very stubborn. I’m very independent despite my cerebral palsy,” Kyle Pease said.
Their drive comes from their parents who insisted their sons join together in everything.
“They really showed us that is was about including Kyle and not accepting his disability as a disability. We’ve done everything but jump out of an airplane,” Brent Pease said.
The brothers estimate they've logged more than 2,500 miles in triathlons alone and a lot more when you add other races.
“This sport has given me an opportunity to play on the same field with the other competitors and just enjoy it.” Kyle Pease said.
During endurance races, Brent Pease tows his bother through the swim portion then pushes him through the bicycle and marathon sections. It’s exhausting for both of them.
Brent Pease said his brother borrows his legs and he borrows his brother’s spirit.
“What Kyle likes to say is, ‘When you’re with KPeasey it ain’t easy.' So I would agree with that,” Brent Pease said.
Through the Kyle Pease Foundation, they raise funds so others can compete in assisted athletics.
“For them to cross a finish line and to see the smile on their faces, that’s what it’s all about,” Kyle Pease said.
The Pease brothers aren’t racing in this year’s IRONMAN but are in Kona. In two weeks, they’ll run in the Marine Corps Marathon in Washington, D.C., and they qualified for next year’s Boston Marathon.
More races mean more finish lines ― and more barriers to break.
