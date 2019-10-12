Tagovailoa, top-ranked Tide keep rolling against Texas A&M

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) passes against Texas A&M during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft) (Source: Sam Craft)
By HNN Staff | October 12, 2019 at 1:54 PM HST - Updated October 12 at 1:54 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tua Tagovailoa threw four more touchdown passes Saturday en route to another Alabama blowout, helping the Crimson Tide top Texas A&M 47-28.

The victory brings Alabama to 6-0, but for Tagovailoa, it’ll likely be remembered for another milestone ― the night he passed A.J. McCarron and became Alabama’s all-time leading touchdown passer.

He did it on a first quarter rocket to receiver Jaylen Waddle, a 31-yard score that was one of two Tide touchdowns from Tua in the first quarter.

With four scores on the night, Tagovailoa remains the nation’s leader (29) in touchdown passes ― though he was also intercepted for the first time this season.

