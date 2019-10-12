Rolovich: Warriors ‘not afraid of ghosts’ in team’s history against Boise State

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The top two teams in the Mountain West will face off Saturday when the University of Hawaii football team travels to 14th-ranked Boise State in a nationally televised game on ESPN2.
The highly-anticipated match-up could serve as a season-defining game for Hawaii, who have never won a game on the Broncos’ signature ‘Smurf Turf.’
Hawaii head coach Nick Rolovich says the current 'Bows aren’t letting previous difficulties hinder their confidence going into Saturday.
“They’re not scared of ghosts," said Rolovich, following Tuesday’s practice in Manoa. “They’re not scared of Christmas past, they’re about there here and now, and they have had that same approach all off-season.”
Warriors quarterback Cole McDonald is well aware of Hawaii’s losing record against the Broncos, but he ― like the rest of his teammates ― are approaching this week’s opponent as just another team against whom they can prove the doubters wrong.
“A lot of people talk about what happened in the past," said McDonald. "For me, it’s just another game on the schedule whether the field is purple, black, blue, cool or rainy, we’re going to go there, handle business and play ball.”
The Warriors have had an extra week to prepare for the upcoming game, coming off their second bye week of the season. They’re coming off a 54-3 rout over Nevada in Reno on September 28th, a night in which all three phases of the game were dominated by the Warriors.
The lopsided victory has given senior offensive lineman J.R. Hensley confidence in the fact that the Warriors can compete against any team on any field.
“We believe in what were doing, and that’s a big thing," said Hensley. "We have belief in each other and guys around the locker room and that’s a big deal we look at these guys like they’re a beatable team.”
The offensive line will be bolstered this week with the addition of Arizona transfer Michael Eletise. The former Kaiser graduate has been notified by the NCAA that his transfer request to play in the 2019 season has been accepted.
He has traveled with the team to Boise and is expected to be active when the Warriors take the field in Saturday’s pivotal Mountain West clash.
Kickoff between the Broncos and Warriors is set for 4:15 pm Hawaii time and will be broadcast live on ESPN2.
