Ray Cooper III advances to PFL 1-million dollar fight after brutal K.O.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Pearl City’s Ray Cooper III needed just one punch, to advance to the PFL welterweight finals.
Cooper advanced to the semifinals of this season’s welterweight tournament after securing a majority draw, following a back and forth brawl with Sadibou Sy earlier in the evening.
Following Cooper’s first victory of the night, ‘Brada Ray’ advanced to the semi-final fight against Chris Curtis.
Curtis was a fill in opponent, after an illness forced last year’s champion Russia’s Magomed Magomedkerimov out of the competition.
After using his dominant wrestling skills to seize control of round one, the Hawaiian powerhouse landed a vicious right hand early in round two that left Curtis unconscious on the canvas immediately after contact.
The win was the 19th career victory by knockout or submission for Cooper.
Cooper will take on Michaud in the 1 million dollar PFL welterweight final set for Tuesday, December 31st.
