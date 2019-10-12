Prep football Friday Night Light’s recap

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Week 11 of the prep football season was highlighted by a double header featuring ScoringLive’s top ranked teams in the Open Division and Division I, in a pair of prime-time battles at Aloha Stadium.
The #11 Damien Monarchs secured the biggest win of their season, handing the previously undefeated #8 Monalua Menehune their first loss of 2019.
Monarchs running back Aperamo Sulu led the way for the Damien rushing for 114 yards on the ground to go along with a touchdown.
Meanwhile the #2 Punahou Buff and Blue overcame a gritty #3 Mililani Trojans team to secure a 3-0 victory.
Both team’s defenses battled all evening neither one surrendering a touchdown until Punahou was able to breakthrough in the fourth quarter following a Quinn Maretzki 40-yard field goal that gave the Buff and Blue the the lead for good.
Here’s a look at how other teams across the state fared in Week 11.
#1 St. Louis (8-0-0) 56
Waianae (1-7-0) 26
#2 Punahou (8-1-0) 3
#3 Mililani (7-2-0) 0
#8 Moanalua (8-0-0) 17
#11 Damien (7-2-0) 22
#9 Leilehua (7-1-0) 54
Radford (0-7-0) 6
#10 Iolani (7-2-0) 33
Castle (2-6-0) 28
KS-Maui (4-3-0) 51
King Kekaulike (3-4-0) 7
Kaiser (8-1-0) 38
Kalaheo (0-9-0) 6
Kaimuki (7-2-0) 49
Kalani (4-5-0) 18
Keaau (2-5-0) 0
Konawaena (6-2-0) 42
PAC-5 (5-3-0)
Mckinley (1-8-0)
Kohala (2-5-0) 24
Pahoa (0-7-0) 14
Kealakehe (6-3-0) 42
Honoka’a (2-7-0) 6
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.