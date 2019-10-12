Prep football Friday Night Light’s recap

Prep football Friday Night Light’s recap
Monarch running back Amo Sulu searches for running room in second half against #8 Moanalua (Source: ScoringLive)
By Kainoa Carlson | October 11, 2019 at 10:34 PM HST - Updated October 11 at 10:38 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Week 11 of the prep football season was highlighted by a double header featuring ScoringLive’s top ranked teams in the Open Division and Division I, in a pair of prime-time battles at Aloha Stadium.

The #11 Damien Monarchs secured the biggest win of their season, handing the previously undefeated #8 Monalua Menehune their first loss of 2019.

Monarchs running back Aperamo Sulu led the way for the Damien rushing for 114 yards on the ground to go along with a touchdown.

Meanwhile the #2 Punahou Buff and Blue overcame a gritty #3 Mililani Trojans team to secure a 3-0 victory.

Both team’s defenses battled all evening neither one surrendering a touchdown until Punahou was able to breakthrough in the fourth quarter following a Quinn Maretzki 40-yard field goal that gave the Buff and Blue the the lead for good.

Here’s a look at how other teams across the state fared in Week 11.

#1 St. Louis (8-0-0) 56

Waianae (1-7-0) 26

#2 Punahou (8-1-0) 3

#3 Mililani (7-2-0) 0

#8 Moanalua (8-0-0) 17

#11 Damien (7-2-0) 22

#9 Leilehua (7-1-0) 54

Radford (0-7-0) 6

#10 Iolani (7-2-0) 33

Castle (2-6-0) 28

KS-Maui (4-3-0) 51

King Kekaulike (3-4-0) 7

Kaiser (8-1-0) 38

Kalaheo (0-9-0) 6

Kaimuki (7-2-0) 49

Kalani (4-5-0) 18

Keaau (2-5-0) 0

Konawaena (6-2-0) 42

PAC-5 (5-3-0)

Mckinley (1-8-0)

Kohala (2-5-0) 24

Pahoa (0-7-0) 14

Kealakehe (6-3-0) 42

Honoka’a (2-7-0) 6

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.