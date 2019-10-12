Molokai residents are outraged over conditions at island’s only health center

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some Molokai residents are calling for the head of the island’s only community health center to resign after the facility was forced to close for four days in August because of staff shortages.
More than 150 Molokai residents gathered in a community meeting two weeks ago to voice their concerns and frustrations about the Molokai Community Health Center.
“The parents were crying because the children couldn’t have medication when they closed down,” said Judy Caparida.
Caparida, a lifelong Molokai resident, was among those outraged.
Solene Duvauchelle says the partial closure caused her a family emergency.
"My dad is one of the patients there. He tried to get his medication refilled, nobody answered. No explanation. My dad needs his heart medicine on a daily basis. I ended up taking him to the ER. We had to admit him into the ER,” Duvauchelle said.
MCHC’s CEO issued a statement to Hawaii News Now saying:
Residents say the apology is not enough and are now circulating a petition asking for the removal of the CEO and the executive board.
“Because it has to do with life and death situations, the board plays a big role in the decision making and direction of the CEO in conducting medical business,” said Cora Schnackenberg. “If these patients do not have their medication, they can be a danger to themselves and others.”
“Just remove yourself and let us start fresh. Let us do this for the community, the community is speaking out and trying to make things right,” Duvauchelle said.
MCHC is a federally qualified health center that provides medical, dental, behavioral health, health education and prevention services to more than 2,300 people on Molokai including many low-income families.
On such a small island, families who don't have other options say they deserve better.
“There’s always gatta be love because it’s life, you dealing with life. It’s safety. It’s everything to do with us,” said Caparida.
Residents will gather again on Tuesday, October 15th at the Molokai Community Health Center at 5:30 p.m.
