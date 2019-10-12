Forecast: Breezy trades moving in as drenching rains retreat westward

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds and a much drier airmass are moving in over the islands for the weekend as an area of deep tropical moisture that brought heavy rain and thunderstorms moves west and away from the state. Rainfall chances will again be highest for windward and mauka areas, expecially during the night and morning hours. Basically, we should have our default trade wind weather pattern for the three-day holiday weekend.