Carissa Moore captures Roxy Pro, 23rd-win on Championship Tour

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Local surfer Carissa Moore captured her third win at the Roxy Pro France earlier this morning by defeating Caroline Marks (USA/Florida) in an all USA final.
The Roxy Pro was held held at Hossegor beach in South West France.
The victory marks Moore’s 23rd win on the Championship Tour.
In the final Moore put on a master class, barrelling and gliding through powerful waves, posting two rides of a 9 and an 8.60 (out of 10) to take a lopsided victory over Marks.
Moore is already a three-time WSL World Champion and today’s victory puts her in strong contention of securing her fourth World Title as she extends her lead in the rankings over Lakey Peterson (USA) by over 7,000 points.
With just two WSL Championship Tour events remaining - Portugal next week and Hawaii in December - Moore will lead the tour heading into the final stretch.
Moore, will look to lockdown a win in Peniche, and earn back-to-back titles in Honolua, where she is a 3x winner (2018, 2015 and 2014).
