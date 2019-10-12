Breezy trades, drier weather moving in for the weekend

Breezy trade winds and a much drier airmass are moving in over the islands for the weekend as an area of deep tropical moisture that brought heavy rain and thunderstorms moves west and away from the state. Rainfall chances will again be highest for windward and mauka areas, expecially during the night and morning hours. Basically, we should have our default trade wind weather pattern for the three-day holiday weekend.
Checking out the ocean, a small craft advisory is posted for leeward waters off Oahu, Maui County windward waters, and leeward and southeast coastal waters off the Big Island. In surf, a very small northwest swell will peak Saturday before declining Sunday. Breezy trades will bring in rough and choppy surf for east shores. There could be some knee to chest-high sets for south-facing shores, with slightly higher waves Sunday.
