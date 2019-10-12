Big Island police investigating toddler’s ‘severe injuries’ consistent with abuse

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have opened a first-degree assault case after a Big Island toddler ended up hospitalized with critical injuries that were consistent with physical abuse.
Authorities offered few details on the case, including whether they have a suspect.
But Hawaii News Now has learned the victim is a 3-year-old boy.
Police opened an investigation Monday following a report of an unresponsive child being taken from a Mountain View home to the hospital.
Paramedics met the vehicle, and took the victim to Hilo Medical Center.
Authorities said the child had “severe injuries” and was initially listed in critical condition.
The victim was subsequently transferred to the Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children for further treatment. The victim remains hospitalized, and has since been upgraded to stable condition.
