While the rest of us got rain, Mauna Kea got a sprinkling of snow

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Add this to the wild and woolly weather in Hawaii on Friday morning: While other parts of the state were getting drenched, Mauna Kea was seeing snow.
Workers at the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope captured the short-lived snow.
They said the flurries were coming down when they arrived Friday morning. The snow on the ground was gone by 10 a.m.
Mauna Kea often sees snow in the winter, and flurries during the fall aren’t all that rare.
That doesn’t mean they’re any less novel for those of us who dwell closer to sea level in the islands.
By about 1 p.m., the high temperature at Mauna Kea’s summit was 43 degrees Fahrenheit.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.