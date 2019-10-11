Suspect accused of opening fire on ex-girlfriend at bus stop pleads not guilty

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man who allegedly tried to kill his ex-girlfriend at a Kalihi bus stop pleaded not guilty Thursday to attempted murder and firearms charges.
Theodore Kim remains behind bars on $1 million bail.
The 59-year-old spent three days on the run before his arrest.
He’s accused of firing multiple times at his ex-girlfriend after she refused to leave with him.
Kim’s criminal record dates back nearly four decades and includes 25 convictions ranging from drug charges to theft and assault.
Since 2007, Kim’s been found guilty of eight felonies, including three convictions for abuse of a family member.
