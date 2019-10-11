Police: Missing diver’s recovered clothing had damage consistent with shark bites

Alan Delatorre was last seen Oct. 4, when he went out for a night dive. (Source: Courtesy)
By HNN Staff | October 11, 2019 at 1:39 PM HST - Updated October 11 at 1:39 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities say recovered clothing that belonged to a diver missing off the Big Island had damage consistent with shark bites.

The news comes a week after 45-year-old Alan Delatorre, of Kailua-Kona, went out for a solo night dive and failed to return.

Hawaii Fire Department divers found his clothing and diving equipment in waters off Kailua-Kona, but there was no sign of Delatorre.

Delatorre is described as being 5-foot-4 and weighting about 155 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 935-3311.

