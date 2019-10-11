A Maui family’s world record-holding avocado made guacamole enough for 20

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui avocado has grown it's way into the record books.
The behemoth was grown in Kula by the Pokini Family and is now recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the world’s heaviest. It weighed in at monster 5.6 pounds.
The seeds actually came from a family member in Kailua.
Juliane Pokini says her husband is the one with the green thumb and everything he touches seems to grow.
After earning the world record, the Pokinis put the giant avocado to use, making ― what else? ― guacamole. Pokini says the dip fed about 20 people.
“This avo was about the size of my 12-year-old son’s head,” she said.
Pokini said more giant avocado are on the horizon with harvesting season coming up in December. She says she already sees some pretty big ones growing.
