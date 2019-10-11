Man re-indicted for shooting death of his neighbor pleads not guilty

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man who was re-indicted for the 2018 shooting death of his neighbor faced a judge Thursday.
Gregory Farr pleaded not guilty in court, and his bail was confirmed at $50,000.
Farr was tried for manslaughter but his case was dismissed earlier this year because a judge ruled that his right to a speedy trial was violated.
Farr is on trial for the death of Navy Chief Petty Officer John Hasselbrink.
Hasselbrink lived in the neighborhood, and was believed to have accidentally attempted to open the door to the wrong home when Farr opened fire.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.