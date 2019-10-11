A $21M project to dredge the Ala Wai Canal set to begin

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Dredging of the Ala Wai Canal is scheduled to begin this month.
The project is expected to last a year. Dredging of the canal is expected to remove some 186,000 cubic yards of built up sediment and material. Abandoned HECO cables will also be removed.
Crews will also repair two sections of the canal wall including the one fronting Ala Wai Community Park.
It’s all expected to cost about $21 million.
Once the silt and sediment are removed, the DLNR says it’ll be disposed of at an EPA approved ocean site, south of Oahu.
Canal users, such as canoe paddlers and kayakers, have been informed of the work. Sidewalks in the area may also be closed during portions of the project.
The last time the canal was dredged was in 2002.
