Heavy rain swamps Kauai and Oahu, drier conditions due over the weekend

The NNW swell is still forecast to remain small, and will gradually lower through the weekend. A new long-period W swell, which was generated by northwest Pacific Tropical Cyclone Hagibis, may reach exposed shorelines of the state starting early next week. Surf along E facing shores is expected to increase slightly from Friday through this weekend as the trade winds strengthen. Small south-southwest swells will maintain modest surf along south facing shores through this weekend. A new small south swell arriving late Saturday will bring a small bump to south facing shores.