Heavy rain swamps Kauai and Oahu, drier conditions due over the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Deep tropical moisture will persist across portions of the state overnight, bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms through Friday morning for Kauai and Oahu. Drier weather and trade winds will return Friday evening and continue through early next week as the moisture moves west of the state.
The NNW swell is still forecast to remain small, and will gradually lower through the weekend. A new long-period W swell, which was generated by northwest Pacific Tropical Cyclone Hagibis, may reach exposed shorelines of the state starting early next week. Surf along E facing shores is expected to increase slightly from Friday through this weekend as the trade winds strengthen. Small south-southwest swells will maintain modest surf along south facing shores through this weekend. A new small south swell arriving late Saturday will bring a small bump to south facing shores.
