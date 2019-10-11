Flash flood watch issued for Kauai County and Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An area of deep moisture is forecast to develop over the western half of the state which could produce heavy rain and thunderstorms for the next few days.
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the islands of Kauai, Niihau and Oahu through Friday morning.
The watch means that conditions are favorable for life-threatening flash flooding.
A deep convergence band is expected to form from deep moisture moving over the state from east to west, combining with instability and more moisture drawn toward a low pressure system to the northwest.
Monitor the forecasts and be prepared to take quick action if a flash flood warning is issued.
Conditions are expected to improve by Friday evening, when southeast winds are expected to turn more easterly and push the moisture westward away from the islands.
