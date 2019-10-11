Flash flood warning issued for Oahu as heavy rain, thunderstorms roll in

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Oahu and other parts of the state woke this Aloha Friday to a good drenching with heavy rain and thunderstorms moving in.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Oahu just before 5 a.m. It was slated to last until 7:30 a.m.
Forecasters said rain was falling at more than 2 inches per hour in some places.
Radar showed thunderstorms firing up to the south of the island as heavy rains slammed Downtown Honolulu.
A tree was reportedly struck by lightning in Kapolei causing branches to come down onto the road.
A lesser urgent flash flood watch remains in place for Kauai and Niihau.
This story will be updated.
