Flash flood warning issued for Oahu as heavy rain, thunderstorms roll in

Radar indicated thunderstorms firing up just to the south of Oahu around 5 a.m. (Source: HNN Radar)
By Dillon Ancheta | October 11, 2019 at 4:57 AM HST - Updated October 11 at 5:29 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Oahu and other parts of the state woke this Aloha Friday to a good drenching with heavy rain and thunderstorms moving in.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Oahu just before 5 a.m. It was slated to last until 7:30 a.m.

Forecasters said rain was falling at more than 2 inches per hour in some places.

Radar showed thunderstorms firing up to the south of the island as heavy rains slammed Downtown Honolulu.

A tree was reportedly struck by lightning in Kapolei causing branches to come down onto the road.

Branches of this tree lined the side of the road in Kapolei following a reported lightning strike. (Source: HNN)

A lesser urgent flash flood watch remains in place for Kauai and Niihau.

