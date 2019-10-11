Fiery outbursts get death row exoneree Isaiah McCoy dragged out of the courtroom

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Isaiah McCoy had to be dragged out of court Thursday afternoon by a sheriffs deputy during his bail revocation hearing.
McCoy was arrested Monday at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport trying to get through security without proper identification.
McCoy was out on bail awaiting trial for second degree robbery. He is accused of holding up two people in Waikiki this summer.
During the hearing, McCoy argued that he wasn’t trying to flee the state. He said he notified his bail bondsman ahead of time that he was heading to the mainland for 10 days.
The bail bondsman took the stand and admitted that he received a text from McCoy indicating his flight plans, but the bail bondsman didn’t advise him against it.
State law requires those on bail to notify the court.
Circuit Court Judge Todd Eddins gave McCoy several warnings after he raised his voice during proceedings and made questionable statements.
Eddins said he would allow McCoy more time to gather more evidence before ruling, but McCoy was not satisfied with that because it meant he’d be held without bail until the next hearing.
“Dude, make your ruling and I’m going to fight it," McCoy yelled at the judge, "I’m not new to this... I’m a revolutionary.”
McCoy beat a murder conviction on the mainland, exonerating him from Delaware’s death row.
He also beat human trafficking charges last year in Hawaii federal court.
The judge warned McCoy several times about his outbursts, the final one came when he claimed racism.
“Remove Mr. McCoy," the judge told a deputy sheriff who had to pull McCoy to the waiting area where he continued to yell through the door, "Power to the people,” he said and then yelled, “You’re a racist, you’re a racist.”
His trial is scheduled for next month, he’ll remain in OCCC until then.
