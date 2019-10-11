After 50 years, Hawaii’s largest performance parts warehouse calls it quits

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After more than 50 years in business, Hawaii’s largest performance parts warehouse in Kalihi is closing its doors for good.
Ron’s Performance Center has been around since 1967.
The owners of the Sand Island auto parts store say business has been declining ever since the closure of the race track in 2006.
That, combined with more people shopping online, triggered their decision to close.
“Now, without racing, there’s no urgency. They can order online, wait four days," said Leigh Hamasaki,
Even with recent talk of a new motor-sports complex in Campbell Industrial Park, Hamasaki says the shop can’t wait for that to be a reality.
Starting Friday, everything in the store will be marked down in a major clearance sale.
After that, all remaining inventory including ― shop tools, equipment, machinery, fixtures, furniture and supplies ― will be up for auction at the beginning of November on Oahu Auctions.
