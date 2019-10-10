Wetter weather, thunderstorms possible for parts of the state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -There is a growing chance for heavy rain and scattered thunderstorms as deep tropical moisture is pulled up over the state Thursday into Friday.
A flood advisory was posted for parts of Hawaii Island until 8 a.m. Thursday as showers and thunderstorms began firing up over the southern half of the islands.
As the disturbance passes over the island chain, winds are expected to blow from the southeast, bringing uncomfortable humidity through Friday.
Stable trade wind weather will return on Saturday as the disturbance moves west.
This story may be updated.
