Typhoon forecast to bring heavy rain to Japan, surf to Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Japan’s weather agency is warning a typhoon could bring dangerous heavy rain to central Japan this weekend.
Typhoon Hagibis had winds reaching up to 168 miles per hour Wednesday afternoon.
It is expected to hit cooler waters and weaken as it nears Japan’s main island.
The Japan Meteorological Agency forecast landfall over the weekend and urged people to take precautions to avoid potentially life-threatening danger.
Japan’s central Pacific coast may see torrential rains beginning in the next 48 hours and the high waves and tides may cause flooding.
Airlines and train services are expecting cancellations.
Japan is regularly hit by Pacific storms.
Typhoon Faxai caused massive power outages in Chiba prefecture near Tokyo in September.
Typhoon Jebi flooded a terminal and a runway at Kansai International Airport last year.
The energy from the storm will bring moderate sized surf to Hawaii starting with the west facing shores on Tuesday.
