Tracking deep tropical moisture and heavy pockets of rain Thursday then clearing

Thunderstorms have fired up earlier today over Hawaii Island and a few lighter showers moved over Maui County. Now E/SE winds are bringing in deep tropical moisture just south of the western end of the state.... and some of this moisture will reach Oahu and Kauai. A low forming near the islands is causing the winds to shift so we can be tapped into this deep tropical moisture. There currently is a Flash Flood Watch up for Oahu and Kauai through the evening hours with the ingredients for potential heavy rain in place.