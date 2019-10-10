Tracking deep tropical moisture and heavy pockets of rain Thursday then clearing

Thunderstorms have fired up earlier today over Hawaii Island and a few lighter showers moved over Maui County. Now E/SE winds are bringing in deep tropical moisture just south of the western end of the state.... and some of this moisture will reach Oahu and Kauai. A low forming near the islands is causing the winds to shift so we can be tapped into this deep tropical moisture. There currently is a Flash Flood Watch up for Oahu and Kauai through the evening hours with the ingredients for potential heavy rain in place.
Mainly windward and mauka locations could potentially see the heaviest of the showers but easily some of these showers could pop up on all sides of the islands.
Then we will be back to more typical trade wind flow this weekend. So if you are worried about outdoor plans, don’t worry the timing looks for the weekend and will clear out of here by that time.
But be ready for periods of rain Thursday into early Friday. Then trade winds will build in Friday into next week and bring drier and more stable weather.
Let’s talk surf. Right now the NWS has a Small Craft Advisory up for the eastern end of the state. n incoming north-northwest swell will provide a slight increase in surf starting Thursday night, but heights will remain well below advisory levels. A small, long period west swell from Tropical Cyclone Hagibis is expected to arrive early next week. Swell direction should transition to the northwest by mid-week. LATER DOWN THE ROAD NEXT WEEK: Super typhoon Hagibis could bring us big sets. Stay tuned.
