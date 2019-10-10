Road closures begin as athletes prepare for Ironman in Kona

KONA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A heads up for drivers on Hawaii Island: Road closures for the Ironman World Championship start Thursday in Kona.
Palani Road is now closed from the Kailua Pier to the Kona Beach Hotel. Kaahumanu Place at the Kailua Pier is also closed.
And starting at 9 a.m., Alii Drive closes from the Kailua Pier to Likana Lane.
The closures are in place for the world-renown triathlon. International athletes are converging on the Big Island in the grueling race.
More road closures will begin early Saturday morning.
For more information, view the images below:
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.