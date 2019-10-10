Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announces Class of 2020 finalists

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Polynesian Hall of Fame today announced 10 Finalists for the prestigious honor that have been selected from over 100 nominees
The 10 finalists include 11-year NFL vet quarterback Tony Banks from Michigan State, 13-year NFL offensive guard David Dixon, wide receiver Malcom Floyd, former Kahuku Red Raider Chris Kemoeatu, Frank Manumaluega, NFL Super Bowl champion Haloti Ngata, brothers Alapati “Al” Noga and Falaniko “Niko” Noga, Dominic Raiola, and former head football coach Charlie Wedemeyer.
The Selection Committee and all living Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Inductees will cast votes in the upcoming weeks to select the individuals who will be inducted as the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020.
Four inductees will be announced on October 23, 2019 and will be honored during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend and during the Polynesian Bowl on January 17 & 18, 2020.
