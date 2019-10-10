Medical examiner identifies man killed in alleged Ewa trespasser shooting

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Medical Examiner has identified the man who was killed last week in a shooting at an Ewa home.
37-year-old Steven Suster, an Ewa Beach resident, died Friday of multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. Police say he was shot around 9 p.m. at a property on Aama Place and passed away at the scene.
54-year-old Lou Xiong was arrested in connection with the shooting a short time after the incident. He has since been released from custody, pending investigation.
In the aftermath of the shooting, police said Suster allegedly came onto Xiong’s property with a knife. Xiong, according to police, opened the front door of his home and shot the man.
Police sources tell Hawaii News Now that Xiong claimed Suster did not comply with an order to leave his property before firing his weapon, according to police sources.
Police classified the incident as a murder investigation.
Xiong has no prior arrests.
