Jazmine Zamora stars on World Long Drive Tour

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jazmine Zamora initially made a name for herself years ago at second base for the Wahine softball team, but her skills as a hitter have taken her down an unexpected path this year.
After graduating high school, Zamora accepted a softball scholarship to attend the University of Hawaii, where she starred for the Rainbow Wahine at second base from 2011-2014.
Following graduation, a normal afternoon out on Oahu’s Westside with her best friend early last year gave birth to a new passion.
“We went to the golf range together and I took his club and I crushed it," said Zamora. “It was just really natural for me it was like hitting a ball low and outside and I just naturally hit it far.”
Whether its in a batter’s box, or off a tee, Jazmine Zamora’s swing has been one of her greatest blessings.
Zamora was hooked, not only was she hitting the ball farther then everyone else at the range her drive distance put her in contention with professionals on the World Long Driving Tour.
In January of 2019 the 27-year old made the decision to dedicate her self to the craft and trained to become a Long Drive World Champion.
In just her rookie season on the World Long Drive Tour, Zamora placed ninth overall in the world and top five in the United States.
However for Zamora, a top 10 finish in the rankings is still far from her true potential.
“I mean I want what anyone wants and that’s to be the best," said Zamora. "I think me finishing ninth in the world my rookie season and just seeing where I am compared to the number one and other women in the industry was good, but if I work a little bit harder and commit to it I think I can be there in a couple of years.”
The World Long Driving Championships has given the Temecula, California native something to chase and has taught her along the way that although one door may close while on your athletic journey, with hard work others can open.
“It’s not over, the finish line is never there," said Zamora. "No matter if you think you’ve reached the top or you think it’s the end there’s always something, you just gotta keep staying hungry and willing to work for whatever you want.”
Jazmine Zamora will next compete as a representative for team USA in the International Long Drive Challenge in Manzanillo, Mexico next month.
