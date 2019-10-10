Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants picket ahead of strike vote

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants picketed at Honolulu’s airport Wednesday as they prepare for a strike vote next month.
The flight attendants claim their pay has fallen in comparison with the rest of the industry while the cost of living and medical expenses continue to rise.
According to the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, “management has proposed minimal pay increases while demanding concessions in 401(k) retirement and healthcare premiums.”
“This proposal from Hawaiian management would leave many flight attendants earning less than they do today, while Hawaiian makes record profits,” the AFA said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Hawaiian Airlines said it remains focused on working with union negotiators through federal mediation to finalize a new contract.
“We have reached tentative agreements on more than half of the sections being negotiated,” the airline said in a statement Wednesday.
Negotiations will continue in Honolulu later this month.
Even if there was a vote to strike, there is no immediate threat to passengers’ travel plans, according to a spokesperson for the flight attendant’s union.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.