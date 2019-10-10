Several homes evacuated as Big Island police respond to barricade situation

HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Big Island police have evacuated several homes in a Kona neighborhood as they respond to a tense barricade situation.
Authorities are focused on a home along Ahulani Street in Kalaoa.
A suspect in the home is believed to have multiple weapons so authorities took safety precautions to ensure residents of homes in the immediate vicinity weren’t injured.
The barricade situation is believed to have stemmed from a terroristic threatening incident.
