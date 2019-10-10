Group sues Trump Administration over lack of protected status for cauliflower coral

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Center for Biological Diversity has sued the Trump Administration, claiming federal inaction has put cauliflower coral around Hawaiian Islands in jeopardy.
The coral species has been hit hard by warming waters and other factors. And the center says a marine heat wave going on now is predicted to trigger more coral bleaching and death.
The suit, filed Thursday in federal court, says the National Marine Fisheries has failed to act on a petition to protect the cauliflower coral under the Endangered Species Act.
“Cauliflower coral is like the canary in the coal mine of our warming oceans. Marine life around Hawaii will suffer without bold actions to protect coral reefs,” said Maxx Phillips, the center’s Hawaii director.
“Hawaii’s coral reefs are dying and they need our help. Letting colorful corals bleach white and die indicates an ocean becoming less bountiful and biodiverse.”
The government has not yet responded to the lawsuit.
