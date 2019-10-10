Claiming ‘rigged’ primary, Gabbard considers boycotting the next presidential debate

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Claiming a “rigged” primary process, presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard says she’s seriously considering boycotting the next Democratic presidential debate.
Twelve contenders, including Gabbard, have qualified for the Oct. 15 debate in Ohio.
But in a video posted on social media Thursday, Gabbard said she’s not sure she’ll take the debate stage because she believes the Democratic National Committee and corporate media rigged the 2016 primary election against Bernie Sanders and are trying to do it again with the 2020 primary.
She said the election is being rigged against early voting states.
“There are so many of you who I’ve met in Iowa and New Hampshire who have expressed to me how frustrated you are that the DNC and corporate media are essentially trying to usurp your role as voters in choosing who our Democratic nominee will be,” Gabbard said, in the video.
“In short, the DNC and corporate media are trying to hijack the entire election process,” she added.
Gabbard goes on to say the DNC and corporate media use polls and arbitrary, opaque methods in selecting the Democratic nominee. Gabbard is currently polling at about 2% nationally.
The Hawaii Congresswoman has participated in two Democratic nationally-televised debates so far, and missed the qualifying mark for one.
On Thursday, she also criticized the debates, calling them "commercialized reality television meant to entertain, not inform or enlighten.”
Gabbard plans to announce her decision to either boycott or participate in the coming days.
