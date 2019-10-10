Four Hawaiian names emerge as front runners for fissure 8

HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The massive fissure 8 from the Kilauea eruption is one step closer to getting a name.
State officials and residents have been working for months to find a name that best suits the fissure that was created during last year’s eruption.
The public submitted 21 possible names, and four of them are now being seen as strong front runners.
The chair of the Hawaii Board of Geographic Names told the Hawaii Tribune Herald those four names are:
- Ahu’aila’au: This name refers to an altar and the volcano deity 'Aila’au.
- Pohaka’ena translates to “exploding rage.”
- Ke Ahi Ena’ena means “raging fire.”
- Keahiluawalu O Pele. A meaning was not provided for this name because it apparently came in a dream to the person who submitted it.
Other names are still in the running, but officials say these four names best fit the guidelines set forth for names, which favor names with strong cultural ties to Puna.
The final public meeting on the names is set to be held next month.
