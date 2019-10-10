Forecast: Wet weather on the way

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Winds will strengthen and veer southeast on Thursday as a disturbance passes near the state. Deep tropical moisture currently over the Big Island, will spread westward tonight and will bring a chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms through Thursday night. The deep tropical moisture is expected to bring uncomfortable humidity through Friday. Stable trade wind weather will return on Saturday as the disturbance moves west of the state.
The current north swell will continue to gradually subside through Thursday. A new small long-period north-northwest swell is expected to arrive late Thursday. A new long-period west swell, which was generated by northwest Pacific Tropical Cyclone Hagibis, may reach exposed shorelines of the state starting early next week. Small south-southwest swells will maintain modest surf along south facing shores through this weekend.
